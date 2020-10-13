Dr. Leonard Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Nelson, MD
Overview
Dr. Leonard Nelson, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Nelson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dept of Pediatric Ophthalmology100 Presidential Blvd Ste 150, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Directions
-
2
Dept of Pediatric Ophthalmology840 Walnut St Ste 1210, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nelson?
He is a great doctor.. I have been seeing him for years.. he gives great advice!! T.
About Dr. Leonard Nelson, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1093789679
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital of D.C.
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Harvard Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson works at
Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Exotropia and Extraocular Muscle Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.