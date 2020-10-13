Overview

Dr. Leonard Nelson, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Nelson works at Dept of Pediatric Ophthalmology in Bala Cynwyd, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Exotropia and Extraocular Muscle Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

