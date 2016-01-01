See All Hematologists in New York, NY
Dr. Leonard Naymagon, MD

Hematology
8 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Leonard Naymagon, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Queens.

Dr. Naymagon works at Mount Sinai Union Square in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mount Sinai Union Square
    10 Union Sq E, New York, NY 10003
    Ruttenberg Treatment Center
    1470 Madison Ave # 3, New York, NY 10029

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Hemophilia
Leukocytosis
Lymphocytosis
Maternal Anemia
Neutropenia
Pancytopenia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Thalassemia
Thrombocytosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    About Dr. Leonard Naymagon, MD

    • Hematology
    • 8 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1952712234
    Education & Certifications

    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    • Hematology and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Queens

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naymagon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Naymagon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Naymagon works at Mount Sinai Union Square in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Naymagon’s profile.

    Dr. Naymagon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naymagon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naymagon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naymagon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

