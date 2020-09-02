Overview

Dr. Leonard Moss, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Moss works at Medical Institute Of New Jersey in Cedar Knolls, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.