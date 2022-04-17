Dr. Leonard Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Miller, MD
Dr. Leonard Miller, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Cape Town - M.D. and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham.
Boston Center for Facial Rejuvenation - Brookline1 Brookline Pl Ste 427, Brookline, MA 02445 Directions (617) 735-8735
Boston Center for Facial Rejuvenation69 Newbury St, Boston, MA 02116 Directions (617) 450-0070Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
Really loved the way Dr. Miller so skillfully gave me filler. I have had comments from people on how good I look! I've been to other clinicians whom I thought were great, but Dr. Miller is THE BEST!
About Dr. Leonard Miller, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- Plastic Surgery - Emory University School of Medicine
- University of Cape Town - M.D.
- Plastic Surgery
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
