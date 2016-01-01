Overview

Dr. Leonard Marchinski, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of PA and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.



Dr. Marchinski works at Reading Neck and Spine Center in Wyomissing, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.