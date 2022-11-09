Overview

Dr. Leonard Maffucci, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.