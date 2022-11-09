See All General Surgeons in New Rochelle, NY
Dr. Leonard Maffucci, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Leonard Maffucci, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Leonard Maffucci, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    20 Cedar St Fl 3, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 863-0500
  2. 2
    Bariatric Office
    16 Guion Pl Fl 8, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 365-3284
  3. 3
    Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
    110 Lockwood Ave Ste 300, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 632-9650

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intestinal Obstruction
Colorectal Cancer
Gallstones
Intestinal Obstruction
Colorectal Cancer
Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Maffucci?

    Nov 09, 2022
    I waited two years to have hernia surgery. By then the hernia was large and invading my scrotum. Surgery could not be done laparoscopically. Dr. Maffucci and the team at the Ambulatory Care Center of New Rochelle Montefiore Hospital were superb. The facility is spotless and the care is exceptional. I was out of surgery in a few hours and pain free almost immediately. I could not be more grateful for Dr. Maffucci and the staff at Ambulatory Care.
    Robert Marrow — Nov 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Leonard Maffucci, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Leonard Maffucci, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Maffucci to family and friends

    Dr. Maffucci's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Maffucci

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Leonard Maffucci, MD.

    About Dr. Leonard Maffucci, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811986904
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Med Coll at Metropolitan Hosp and Westchester Med Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Fordham
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leonard Maffucci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maffucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maffucci has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maffucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Maffucci. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maffucci.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maffucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maffucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Leonard Maffucci, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.