Dr. Leonard Machi, DDS
Overview
Dr. Leonard Machi, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI.
Dr. Machi works at
Locations
Oral Implantology of Southeastern Wisconsin12217 W NORTH AVE, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 220-0198
- Dental Network of America
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Machi is the best @ what he does . He will spend time with you and answer all and any questions from procedure to cost . He is upfront and Honest . His office does not have a Waterfall or a Wet Bar ,But remember @ the end of the day who pays for that ?? if you want the best see Dr Machi
About Dr. Leonard Machi, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1538360086
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Machi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Machi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Machi works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Machi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Machi.
