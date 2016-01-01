See All Plastic Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Leonard Luria, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
2.5 (5)
Call for new patient details
48 years of experience
Dr. Leonard Luria, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.

Dr. Luria works at Champaign Dental Group in Tampa, FL.

  1. 1
    Leonard W Luria MD
    Leonard W Luria MD
2727 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 500, Tampa, FL 33607
(813) 875-6376
  2. 2
    Jose W. Rodriguez, M.d. P.A.
    Jose W. Rodriguez, M.d. P.A.
2901 W Saint Isabel St Ste E, Tampa, FL 33607
(813) 875-5637

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Wesley Chapel

Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Breast Augmentation
Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Breast Augmentation

Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Leonard Luria, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1720102593
    Medical Education
    • FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
    • Plastic Surgery
    Dr. Luria has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Luria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Luria works at Champaign Dental Group in Tampa, FL.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Luria. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luria, there are benefits to both methods.

