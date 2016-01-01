Dr. Luria has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonard Luria, MD
Overview
Dr. Leonard Luria, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.
Dr. Luria works at
Locations
-
1
Leonard W Luria MD2727 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 500, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 875-6376
-
2
Jose W. Rodriguez, M.d. P.A.2901 W Saint Isabel St Ste E, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 875-5637
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Leonard Luria, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luria accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Luria works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Luria. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luria, there are benefits to both methods.