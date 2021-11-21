Dr. Leonard Lu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Lu, MD
Overview
Dr. Leonard Lu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Dr. Lu works at
Locations
-
1
Vernon Square Cataract & Plastic Surg. Ctr LLC230 Center Dr Ste 101, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (847) 674-4646
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lu?
Dr. Lu did my liposuction on my backside and did a wonderful job. There was a section that didn't go down though and he gave me Kybella shots to fix it with no extra charge. He is very friendly and listens to me without judgement.
About Dr. Leonard Lu, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Mandarin, Mandarin, Polish, Russian and Spanish
- 1952489338
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lu works at
Dr. Lu speaks Mandarin, Mandarin, Polish, Russian and Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Lu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.