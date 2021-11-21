See All Plastic Surgeons in Vernon Hills, IL
Dr. Leonard Lu, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (45)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Leonard Lu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.

Dr. Lu works at Ritacca Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Center in Vernon Hills, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Vernon Square Cataract & Plastic Surg. Ctr LLC
    230 Center Dr Ste 101, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 674-4646

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Breast Reconstruction
Gynecomastia
Wound Repair
Breast Reconstruction
Gynecomastia

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 21, 2021
    Dr. Lu did my liposuction on my backside and did a wonderful job. There was a section that didn't go down though and he gave me Kybella shots to fix it with no extra charge. He is very friendly and listens to me without judgement.
    Cristina Kadonsky — Nov 21, 2021
    About Dr. Leonard Lu, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English, Mandarin, Mandarin, Polish, Russian and Spanish
    • 1952489338
    Education & Certifications

    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leonard Lu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lu works at Ritacca Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Center in Vernon Hills, IL. View the full address on Dr. Lu’s profile.

    Dr. Lu speaks Mandarin, Mandarin, Polish, Russian and Spanish.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Lu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.