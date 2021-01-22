Overview

Dr. Leonard Losasso, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They completed their residency with University of Colorado | University of Colorado Health Sciences Center



Dr. Losasso works at Peak Women's Care in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.