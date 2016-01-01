Dr. Leonard Little Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Little Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Little Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Leonard Little Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Little Jr works at
Locations
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Leonard Little Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1316984347
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Ctr
- Dwight David Eisenhower Army Med Ctr
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Little Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Little Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Little Jr.
