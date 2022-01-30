Dr. Leonard Lebow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Lebow, MD
Overview
Dr. Leonard Lebow, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Lebow works at
Locations
Leonard S Lebow MD PA7800 W Oakland Park Blvd Ste 211, Sunrise, FL 33351 Directions (954) 748-4433
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Irreplaceable.
About Dr. Leonard Lebow, MD
- Psychiatry
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1477651255
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lebow has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lebow accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lebow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lebow works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebow. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebow.
