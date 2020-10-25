Overview

Dr. Leonard Lapkin, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Saint Marys Medical Center.



Dr. Lapkin works at ST MARYS MEDICAL GROUP in Grand Junction, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Pleural Effusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.