Dr. Leonard Lapkin, MD
Dr. Leonard Lapkin, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Saint Marys Medical Center.
Grand Valley Internal Medicine Assocs2643 Patterson Rd Ste 403, Grand Junction, CO 81506 Directions (970) 298-7675
- Saint Marys Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
I really appreciated Dr Lapkin’s strong compassion and outstanding bedside manner. He performed complex mitral valve repair on my mother, and she could not have come out better!
About Dr. Leonard Lapkin, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- University Of Illinois/ Cook County Hospital Combined Surgical Program|University Of Southern California/ Los Angeles County Hospital Cardiothoracic Surgical Residency
- University Of Illinois/ Cook County Hospital Combined Surgical Program
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Duke University
- Thoracic Surgery
Dr. Lapkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lapkin has seen patients for Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Pleural Effusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lapkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lapkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lapkin.
