Dr. Leonard Landesberg, MD
Dr. Leonard Landesberg, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
NYU Langone Pulmonary Associates - North Shore6 Ohio Dr Ste 201, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 328-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
I have been very impressed with Dr. Landesberg in the 6+ years that I've been seeing him. He always provides excellent patient care and explains everything. His staff is friendly and helpful and there's never a long wait.
- Critical Care Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
