Dr. Leonard Lado, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
2.5 (68)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Leonard Lado, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University.

Dr. Lado works at Lado Healing Institute in Bonita Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lado Healing Institute
    9410 Fountain Medical Ct Ste 200, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 688-1919
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tobacco Use Disorder
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Tobacco Use Disorder
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Withdrawal
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder
Anxiety
Binge Eating Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD)
Borderline Personality Disorder
Bulimia
Cocaine Addiction
Cognitive Function Testing
Combination Drug Dependence
Conversion Disorder
Delusional Disorder
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Dissociative Disorder
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders
Drug Withdrawal
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Eating Disorders
Hallucinogen Dependence
Hypochondriasis
Impulse Control Disorders
Major Depressive Disorder
Mania
Marijuana Addiction
Narcissistic Personality Disorder
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD)
Opioid Dependence
Opioid Withdrawal
Outpatient Opioid Detoxification
Paranoid Personality Disorder
Personality Disorders
Pharmacogenetic Counseling
Pharmacogenetic Testing
Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychosocial Rehabilitation
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
Somatoform Disorders
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Suboxone® Treatment
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jun 21, 2020
    Excellent. Very good experience with doctor and helpful staff. Additionally, I appreciated all of the covid-virus precautions on my last appointment - I waited in my car and then the receptionist phoned me when the doctor was ready to see me.
    Scott — Jun 21, 2020
    About Dr. Leonard Lado, MD

    • Addiction Psychiatry
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1487642997
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Health Science Center
    • Baylor University
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    • Arnold and Marie Schwartz College Of Pharmacy
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leonard Lado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lado works at Lado Healing Institute in Bonita Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lado’s profile.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Lado. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

