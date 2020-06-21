Dr. Leonard Lado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Lado, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leonard Lado, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University.
Locations
Lado Healing Institute9410 Fountain Medical Ct Ste 200, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Directions (270) 688-1919Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Very good experience with doctor and helpful staff. Additionally, I appreciated all of the covid-virus precautions on my last appointment - I waited in my car and then the receptionist phoned me when the doctor was ready to see me.
About Dr. Leonard Lado, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487642997
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- Baylor University
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Arnold and Marie Schwartz College Of Pharmacy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lado speaks Spanish.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Lado. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lado.
