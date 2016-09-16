Overview

Dr. Leonard Kurian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital.



Dr. Kurian works at Kurian Healthcare Center in Lancaster, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

