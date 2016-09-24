Dr. Leonard Kristal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kristal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Kristal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leonard Kristal, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Kristal works at
Locations
Lake Success Breast Surgery1 Dakota Dr Ste 302, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 352-6151
Stony Brook Pathologists 1320 Laboratory1320 Stony Brook Rd Bldg F, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 444-4200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and patient. My son saw him many times for various issues and I was always pleased with the results. Great dr.
About Dr. Leonard Kristal, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1871533810
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kristal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kristal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kristal has seen patients for Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Molluscum Contagiosum Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kristal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kristal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kristal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kristal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kristal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.