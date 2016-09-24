Overview

Dr. Leonard Kristal, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Kristal works at Lake Success Breast Surgery in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Stony Brook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Molluscum Contagiosum Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.