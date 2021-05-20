Dr. Leonard Krilov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krilov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Krilov, MD
Overview
Dr. Leonard Krilov, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mineola, NY. They completed their fellowship with Childrens Hospital
Locations
Winthrop Pediatric Associates120 Mineola Blvd Ste 210, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Krilov is such a great doctor who really took the time to get to know my child and his history. He treated my son with great care and made him feel comfortable while talking to and examining him. He didn’t rush us at all, explained things well, and answered any questions I had. Dr. Krilov even called me a couple times to speak about test results and next steps and didn’t pass this on to his staff. He is the best.
About Dr. Leonard Krilov, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1760403927
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- BRANDEIS UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krilov has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krilov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krilov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krilov works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Krilov. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krilov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krilov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krilov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.