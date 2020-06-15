Dr. Leonard Korn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Korn, MD
Overview
Dr. Leonard Korn, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Dr. Korn works at
Locations
Further Care P A330 Borthwick Ave Ste 111, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 431-5350
Hospital Affiliations
- Portsmouth Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Korn?
Dr Korn has helped me tremendously! He is a good listener and I can tell he cares about my concerns and issues. He gives me real world examples when trying to guide me to an example or conclusion. He is obviously able to retire because of his years of experience but stays in his line of work because he enjoys helping people. Lastly he doesn't sugar coat anything and tells me things that are sometimes difficult to hear but ultimately turns out to be a benefit to me. ....... I feel lucky to have him as my therapist.
About Dr. Leonard Korn, MD
- Psychiatry
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1851464333
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Korn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Korn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Korn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Korn. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.