Dr. Leonard Kolstad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolstad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Kolstad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leonard Kolstad, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wallingford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center.
Dr. Kolstad works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Orthopaedics and Musculoskeletal Care863 N Main Street Ext Ste 200, Wallingford, CT 06492 Directions (203) 265-3280
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kolstad?
Doctor Kolstad has been our family's orthopaedic surgeon since 1986 and has performed many surgical procedures for our family, including carpal tunnel releases, trigger finger releases and two total knee replacements, all of which greatly relieved the pain and helped us to return to excellent use of these joints. He is a top notch surgeon and caretaker.
About Dr. Leonard Kolstad, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346263456
Education & Certifications
- U Conn
- Wagner Coll
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kolstad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kolstad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kolstad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kolstad works at
Dr. Kolstad has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kolstad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kolstad speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolstad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolstad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolstad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolstad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.