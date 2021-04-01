Overview

Dr. Leonard Klein, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Niles, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.



Dr. Klein works at Illinois Cancer Specialists in Niles, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.