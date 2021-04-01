Dr. Leonard Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Klein, MD
Overview
Dr. Leonard Klein, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Niles, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Locations
Illinois Cancer Specilaists8915 W Golf Rd Fl 2, Niles, IL 60714 Directions (847) 827-9060
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leonard Klein has been my longtime physician. He is a compassionate, brilliant doctor, caring and trustworthy. Cancer is scary for sure but when you have one of the best Cancer Specialist, that's half the battle. I can be rest assured that he is always in my corner. Whether in the hospital or in his office, the care is superb.
About Dr. Leonard Klein, MD
- Oncology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1255328878
Education & Certifications
- City Hope National Med Center
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
