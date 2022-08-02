Dr. Leonard Kirsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Kirsch, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Leonard Kirsch, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Largo1225 West Bay Dr, Largo, FL 33770 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Largo Ambulatory Surgery Center148 13th St SW # 200, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 581-8706Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Clearwater3220 N Mcmullen Booth Rd, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 723-8706Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I lost vision in my left eye, at first Dr. Kirsch said I'm not sure we can save the sight in this eye. Then he said, Zoe, we are going to work together and save the sight in this eye. After several visits to his office and taking his directions on what to do at home, Dr. Kirsch said it was a miracle that my left eye sight was saved. Love you Dr. Kirsch!
About Dr. Leonard Kirsch, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, French
- 1669479325
Education & Certifications
- University Of California San Diego
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Union College
Dr. Kirsch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirsch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirsch has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Retinal Neovascularization and Macular Edema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kirsch speaks French.
176 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirsch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirsch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.