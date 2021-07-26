Dr. Leonard Karadimas, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karadimas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Karadimas, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leonard Karadimas, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension River District Hospital and Mclaren Port Huron.
Dr. Karadimas works at
Locations
Advanced Orthopedics1231 Pine Grove Ave Ste 1A, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (810) 985-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension River District Hospital
- Mclaren Port Huron
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Karadimas is our family knee specialist, having seen parents and kids! He is knowledgeable, caring, and talented. Me personally, Dr. Karadimas has done 4 knee surgeries (scoped, partial replacement - which lasted 9 years rather than 5-8, and two replacements), plus a shoulder repair. We will continue to visit him for his professionalism and expertise.
About Dr. Leonard Karadimas, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1194797654
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University-Poh Medical Center
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Wayne State Univerity
- Orthopedic Surgery
