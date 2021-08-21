Overview

Dr. Leonard Kaplan, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Degraff Memorial Hospital, Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Kaplan works at Osteopathic Wellness Medicine of Western New York in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.