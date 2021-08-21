See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Leonard Kaplan, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine
3.5 (44)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Leonard Kaplan, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Degraff Memorial Hospital, Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.

Dr. Kaplan works at Osteopathic Wellness Medicine of Western New York in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Osteopathic Wellness Medicine of Western New York
    235 S Elmwood Ave Ste 120, Buffalo, NY 14201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 626-6301

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center
  • Degraff Memorial Hospital
  • Kenmore Mercy Hospital
  • Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
  • Sisters Of Charity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Aug 21, 2021
    Dr Kaplan never fails to impress and provide effective treatment. He follows the practice of doing no harm to the patient, taking the time necessary for an evaluation of the symptoms and presents treatment options so that you can make an informed decision. He stays up to date with the cutting edge of medical science and technology. He has successfully treated me for herniated disks (lumbar and thoracic), TMJ, semi detached shoulder connective tissues and symptoms of aging. I have gone from limited walking and debilitating chronic pain (back and head) and excessive weight ~ 235# to the point where I can do what I want ~ (175# Heart Rate Variability ~105 ms, resting heat rate 42 bpm) and am continuing to push the envelope.
    Jeff Earl — Aug 21, 2021
    About Dr. Leonard Kaplan, DO

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1982653697
    Education & Certifications

    • Buffalo Spine and Sports Institute, P.C.
    • University Of Washington Medical Center
    • Madigan Army Medical Center
    • Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
    • SUNY Albany School of Public Health and the NYS Department of Health
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leonard Kaplan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaplan works at Osteopathic Wellness Medicine of Western New York in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kaplan’s profile.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.