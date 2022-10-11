See All Gastroenterologists in Frederick, MD
Gastroenterology
Dr. Leonard Kane, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They graduated from UMDNJ Robt W Johnson Med School and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.

Dr. Kane works at Gastroenterology Specialists Of Frederick in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Gastroenterology Specialists of Frederick
    85 Thomas Johnson Ct Ste B, Frederick, MD 21702
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

  Frederick Health Hospital

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
    Advantage Care Network (ACN)
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Golden Rule
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Guardian
    Humana
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    MultiPlan
    Teamsters or other Unions
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Oct 11, 2022
    Although running about an hour behind today, I went back to my colonoscopy about 4pm and was in the chick fil a line by 5:30 for a milk shake (someone else driving of course)! I found everyone at the practice extremely friendly and comforting. I don't remember anything, thankfully, and woke up just fine - wasn't even sleepy the rest of the day. No pain at all. And I loved the pills for the prep - so easy!!!! Dr. Kane was extremely friendly and we were laughing about the delay as the nurses all blamed him. I dreaded getting a colonoscopy and it was so easy.
    Gastroenterology
    English
    1588653786
    Univ of Virginia Hlth Ctr
    Strong Meml Hosp-Roch
    UMDNJ Robt W Johnson Med School
    Long Island University College Of Pharmacy
    Gastroenterology
    Dr. Leonard Kane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kane is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Kane has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Kane works at Gastroenterology Specialists Of Frederick in Frederick, MD. View the full address on Dr. Kane's profile.

    Dr. Kane has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kane on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    110 patients have reviewed Dr. Kane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

