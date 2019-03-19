See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Leonard Kamen, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.5 (97)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Leonard Kamen, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from WV SCH OF OSTEO MED.

Dr. Kamen works at Practice in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Practice
    Practice
9880 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19115
(215) 827-1668

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 97 ratings
Patient Ratings (97)
5 Star
(86)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(4)
Mar 19, 2019
Dr. Kamen as a pain specialist has provided me with support and treatment for my chronic back pain. He has a great demeanor and caring attitude.
— Mar 19, 2019
About Dr. Leonard Kamen, DO

  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
  • 40 years of experience
  • English
  • 1760577324
Education & Certifications

  • Temple University Hospital
  • Meml Hosp
  • WV SCH OF OSTEO MED
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Leonard Kamen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kamen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kamen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kamen has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

97 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

