Dr. Leonard Hubbard, MD
Dr. Leonard Hubbard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital.
Dr. Hubbard works at
Rhode Island Hand and Orthopedic Center1150 Reservoir Ave Ste 301, Cranston, RI 02920 Directions (401) 942-0280
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
My experience with Dr. Hubbard was very positive. He not only repaired carpal tunnel in both hands, he also removed excessive tissue from Dupuytrens Contracture. I am very happy to report I love my hands again. The staff was very friendly and knowledgeable. And having physical therapy available right there was an added bonus.
About Dr. Leonard Hubbard, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
- Fellowship In Suregry Of The Hand
- Residency In Orthopedic Surgery
- General Surgery Residency
- UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED
- Tufts University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Hubbard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hubbard has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hubbard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hubbard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hubbard.
