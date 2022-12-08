Dr. Leonard Hochstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hochstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Hochstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Leonard Hochstein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Jackson North Medical Center.
Dr. Hochstein works at
Locations
Surgery Center of North Miami LLC585 NW 161st St, Miami, FL 33169 Directions (305) 931-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson North Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
When I chose to do the procedure I knew I needed Dr. Hochstein. Got my breast implants removed (different surgeon 09) & a breast lift. I’m from Ohio, his staff made everything a breeze! Especially Jen the out of town patient coordinator. Couldn’t ask for better communication from any of his staff. Dr. H’s background is very impressive, having experience in general & trauma surgery is such peace of mind. In the office the staff was very friendly & helpful. Got in my head, felt a bit out of my element…celebrity Dr, has gorgeous super model patients & heres me. The moment Dr. H walked in that all went away, he was very warm, welcoming, professional, gentle, knowledgeable & forthcoming. I was beyond reassured. The surgery & outcome are far better then I expected! I can’t stop looking in the mirror! So many compliments! After you’re not just casted aside, to this day I can email with a question & it’s immediately answered. Dr H is the ONLY plastic surgeon I recommend!
About Dr. Leonard Hochstein, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1083815773
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hochstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hochstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hochstein speaks Russian and Spanish.
174 patients have reviewed Dr. Hochstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hochstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hochstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hochstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.