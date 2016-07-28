Dr. Hershkowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonard Hershkowitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Leonard Hershkowitz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Locations
Houston Neurology Associates7500 Beechnut St Ste 135, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 777-4122
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Dr. If there was a 10 rating that would be my rating. He has been my Doctor for over 20 years and I cannot say enough good things about his care other than excellent Plus
About Dr. Leonard Hershkowitz, MD
- Neurology
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hershkowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hershkowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hershkowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hershkowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hershkowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.