Overview

Dr. Leonard Hering, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntley, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.



Dr. Hering works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Huntley, IL with other offices in McHenry, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.