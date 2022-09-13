Dr. Henry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonard Henry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leonard Henry, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital.
Dr. Henry works at
Locations
-
1
Goshen200 High Park Ave, Goshen, IN 46526 Directions (574) 364-2888
-
2
Summit Cancer Care225 Candler Dr, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 354-6187
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Goshen Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henry?
Dr. Henry handled all my major surgical needs over the past 5 years one of those surgeries being HIPEC in 2018 and at the time there were not many Surgeon's in the US that could do HIPEC. He and his team were so professional and caring and really took the time to listen and explain the process and what to expect. I am still today doing very well and I know it's because of him. I am so sad to learn Dr. Henry is no longer local to me now but happy for him at the same time. He truly cares about people and takes healthcare very seriously. I was blessed to have had him as my Surgical Oncologist and I am forever grateful.
About Dr. Leonard Henry, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1992704449
Education & Certifications
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- Notre Dame
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henry accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henry works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.