Dr. Leonard Hays, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.5 (92)
Overview

Dr. Leonard Hays, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They completed their fellowship with University of Virginia

Dr. Hays works at Leonard J. Hays III MD PC in Chattanooga, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Leonard J. Hays III MD PC
    2515 Desales Ave Ste 204, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 622-0207

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital
  • Hamilton Medical Center
  • Parkridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Mitral Valve Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Mitral Valve Disease

Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abnormal Heart Beat Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Compression Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Defects Chevron Icon
Cardiac Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Cardiac Hydatid Cysts With Intracavitary Expansion Chevron Icon
Cardiac Malformation - Cleft Lip-Palate - Microcephaly - Digital Anomalies Chevron Icon
Cardiac Sources of Embolism Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Conduction Disorder of the Heart Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Coumadin® Management Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease in Women Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Laterality Defects Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Symptoms, Heart Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Vascular Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 92 ratings
    Patient Ratings (92)
    5 Star
    (81)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 03, 2020
    Dr. Hays is a patient, caring and knowledgable cardiologist. He has been treating me since his residency in 1996. He was always professional and sensitive to my issues and he listened to all of my concerns and always addressed each one. I wish him well on the path he chooses next.
    Dee Campbell — Jun 03, 2020
    About Dr. Leonard Hays, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • English
    • 1164411880
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Virginia
    Internship
    • University of Alabama
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Kentucky
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
