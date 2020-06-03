Dr. Hays has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonard Hays, MD
Overview
Dr. Leonard Hays, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They completed their fellowship with University of Virginia
Dr. Hays works at
Locations
-
1
Leonard J. Hays III MD PC2515 Desales Ave Ste 204, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 622-0207
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Hamilton Medical Center
- Parkridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hays?
Dr. Hays is a patient, caring and knowledgable cardiologist. He has been treating me since his residency in 1996. He was always professional and sensitive to my issues and he listened to all of my concerns and always addressed each one. I wish him well on the path he chooses next.
About Dr. Leonard Hays, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1164411880
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- University of Alabama
- University Of Kentucky
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hays accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hays has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hays works at
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Hays. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hays.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hays, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hays appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.