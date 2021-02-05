Dr. Leonard Grossman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grossman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Grossman, MD
Overview
Dr. Leonard Grossman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Grossman works at
Locations
New York City Plastic Surgery P.c.3039 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 934-5500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grossman?
Personally i couldn't find a better doctor to go through this experience, doctor and staff are awesome, they were really helpful since the beginning, they attended to all my needs and I felt that dr. Grossman really cared about what i had to say, they all made me feel really comfortable before and after. Dr grossman and his staff were very professional and understanding throughout the surgery both before and after i felt very comfortable with them. i would highly recommend to anyone who needs any type of plastic, reconstructive or cosmetic surgery
About Dr. Leonard Grossman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grossman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grossman accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossman.
