Overview

Dr. Leonard Grossman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Grossman works at New York Center Plastic Surgery in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.