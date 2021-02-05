See All Plastic Surgeons in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Leonard Grossman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Leonard Grossman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Grossman works at New York Center Plastic Surgery in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New York City Plastic Surgery P.c.
    3039 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharoplasty
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Procedure
Blepharoplasty
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Procedure

Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Procedure Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cheek Augmentation Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip Augmentation Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Thigh Lift Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Feb 05, 2021
    Personally i couldn't find a better doctor to go through this experience, doctor and staff are awesome, they were really helpful since the beginning, they attended to all my needs and I felt that dr. Grossman really cared about what i had to say, they all made me feel really comfortable before and after. Dr grossman and his staff were very professional and understanding throughout the surgery both before and after i felt very comfortable with them. i would highly recommend to anyone who needs any type of plastic, reconstructive or cosmetic surgery
    Madje — Feb 05, 2021
    About Dr. Leonard Grossman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689829632
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leonard Grossman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grossman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grossman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grossman works at New York Center Plastic Surgery in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Grossman’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grossman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grossman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

