Dr. Leonard Grecul, MD
Overview
Dr. Leonard Grecul, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Palm Bay, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palm Bay Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1421 Malabar Rd NE Ste 210, Palm Bay, FL 32907 Directions (321) 434-8531
-
2
Health First1223 Gateway Dr, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 725-4500Thursday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
-
3
Health First Palm Bay Hospital1425 Malabar Rd NE, Palm Bay, FL 32907 Directions (321) 434-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Palm Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Easy to work with. Listens well. Is open to patient's opinion and questions.
About Dr. Leonard Grecul, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Romanian
- 1164412284
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
