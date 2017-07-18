Dr. Leonard Gomella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Gomella, MD
Overview
Dr. Leonard Gomella, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Gomella works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Urology Associates33 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gomella?
About two years ago I was diagnosed with bladder cancer. My family physician recommended Dr Gomella. Once Dr Gomella explained my condition and the course of treatment I had no reservations trusting his ability to treat me. Dr Gomella has been very understanding and compassionate in handling what was for me a very uncomfortable situation. I am 100% confident that I am getting the best possible treatment and would recommend Dr Gomella as my only choice for a urology physician.
About Dr. Leonard Gomella, MD
- Urologic Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1598781601
Education & Certifications
- National Cancer Institute
- University Of Kentucky Medical Center
- University Of Kentucky Medical Center
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gomella has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gomella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomella works at
Dr. Gomella has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gomella speaks Chinese and Spanish.
196 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.