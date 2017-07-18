See All Urologists in Philadelphia, PA
Urologic Oncology
4.8 (196)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Leonard Gomella, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Gomella works at Jefferson Urology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jefferson Urology Associates
    33 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Polyuria

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Removal Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Open Prostate Removal With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Scrotal Mass Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of the Prostate) Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Jul 18, 2017
About two years ago I was diagnosed with bladder cancer. My family physician recommended Dr Gomella. Once Dr Gomella explained my condition and the course of treatment I had no reservations trusting his ability to treat me. Dr Gomella has been very understanding and compassionate in handling what was for me a very uncomfortable situation. I am 100% confident that I am getting the best possible treatment and would recommend Dr Gomella as my only choice for a urology physician.
Rory Goldman in Philadelphia, PA — Jul 18, 2017
About Dr. Leonard Gomella, MD

Specialties
  • Urologic Oncology
Years of Experience
  • 43 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Chinese and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1598781601
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • National Cancer Institute
Residency
  • University Of Kentucky Medical Center
Internship
  • University Of Kentucky Medical Center
Medical Education
  • University of Kentucky College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Leonard Gomella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gomella has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gomella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gomella works at Jefferson Urology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Gomella’s profile.

Dr. Gomella has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

196 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomella.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

