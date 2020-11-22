Overview

Dr. Leonard Goldstock, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Goldstock works at Champaign Dental Group in Albany, NY with other offices in Rensselaer, NY and Halfmoon, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Joint Pain and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.