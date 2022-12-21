Overview

Dr. Leonard Goldberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pretoria, Faculty Of Health Sciences, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Goldberg works at Derm Surgery in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.