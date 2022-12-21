Dr. Leonard Goldberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Goldberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leonard Goldberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pretoria, Faculty Of Health Sciences, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Derm Surgery7515 Main St Ste 240, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 379-4767Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Staff and Physician were wonderful! Their processes are simple and efficient and everyone is incredibly kind!
About Dr. Leonard Goldberg, MD
- Dermatology
- 55 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1023001708
Education & Certifications
- Ny Skin Cancer Hospital
- Baragwanath Hospital|Hadassah University Hospital|Stanford University Med Center
- HF Verwoerd Hosp|Hf Verwoerd Hospital
- University Of Pretoria, Faculty Of Health Sciences, School Of Medicine
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
