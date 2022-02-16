Dr. Leonard Glade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Glade, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leonard Glade, MD is a Pulmonologist in New Orleans, LA. They completed their fellowship with Ochsner Medical Center
Dr. Glade works at
Locations
Memorial Medical Center2700 Napoleon Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 648-2510
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Baptist
- Ochsner Health Center - Hancock
- Touro Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Glade was my mom's, Celestine Lockley, Pulmonologist when she was diagnosed with CODP until her death Sept. 13, 2021. His care for her was beyond impeccable. He thoroughly and patiently explained the purpose of a tests and the results, and he always patiently answered any questions. At times when mom refused to cooperate and I became frustrated, he would quite simply explain to my mom the necessity for hospitalization or testing. He's kind, loving, patient, and everything you would want to care for your ailing parent. If I ever need a Pulmonologist, I wouldn't trust any one other than Dr. Leonard Glade.
About Dr. Leonard Glade, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1184676744
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Foundation Hospital
- La State Univ
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glade has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glade accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glade has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glade on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Glade. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glade.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.