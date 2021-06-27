Dr. Leonard Giannone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giannone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Giannone, MD
Overview
Dr. Leonard Giannone, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carlinville Area Hospital, HSHS St. John's Hospital, Mason District Hospital, Sarah D Culbertson Memorial Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Giannone works at
Locations
-
1
Springfield Clinic 1st - 900 Bldg Lab900 N 1st St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 528-7541
-
2
Carlinville Area Hospital20733 N Broad St, Carlinville, IL 62626 Directions (217) 854-3141Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Springfield Clinic1025 S 6th St, Springfield, IL 62703 Directions (217) 528-7541Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carlinville Area Hospital
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- Mason District Hospital
- Sarah D Culbertson Memorial Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Giannone?
Dr Giannone is an extremely caring physician.
About Dr. Leonard Giannone, MD
- Hematology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1245297571
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Hematology, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giannone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giannone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giannone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giannone works at
Dr. Giannone has seen patients for Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Acute Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giannone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Giannone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giannone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giannone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giannone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.