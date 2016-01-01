Dr. Elkun has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonard Elkun, MD
Overview
Dr. Leonard Elkun, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS.
Locations
Leonard D Elkun MD Sc411 W Ontario St Apt 402, Chicago, IL 60654 Directions (312) 943-8322
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Leonard Elkun, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1023129145
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elkun accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elkun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Elkun. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elkun.
