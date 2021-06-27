Dr. Leonard Dzubow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dzubow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Dzubow, MD
Dr. Leonard Dzubow, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dermatology LTD101 Chesley Dr, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 566-7111
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is one of the finest doctors I have ever experienced. Not only is he an expert in his field , but is also kind, caring, patient and very considerate I had a difficult procedure and he made it as comfortable as possible I also highly recommend his assistant Judy who was also very kind and helpful. Thank you so much for an excellent experience Dr. Joan pataky-Kosove, Ph.D
About Dr. Leonard Dzubow, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1790778199
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Dzubow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dzubow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dzubow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dzubow works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dzubow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dzubow.
