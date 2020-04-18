Overview

Dr. Leonard Dileo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Dileo works at Ocean Psychiatric Group, Virginia Beach, VA in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.