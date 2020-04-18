Dr. Leonard Dileo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dileo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Dileo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leonard Dileo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Dileo works at
Locations
Ocean Psychiatric Group770 Lynnhaven Pkwy Ste 240, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 Directions (757) 962-2780
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dileo M.D. is one of the Finest Doctors I have known. He is Professional, Kind, Friendly, Patient, Very Knowledgeable, and He listens to you and answers your questions in a manner that you can understand. He is full of T.L.C. and Concern for his patients. I have been a Nurse and worked with psychiatrists many years of my life, and Dr Dileo is one of those special Doctors that "Always goes the extra mile for his patients", as he has done for me many times. I had heard so many good things about Dr. Dileo, especially from a couple of my friends, so when I realized I needed some help, I did not hesitate to make an appointment to see him. I felt strongly that with some Great Medical Help, it could be Life Changing, and since I have been under his care, my life has Improved and Changed so much for the Better. Thank You! Your Terrific Caring Medical Treatment has been greatly appreciated:)
About Dr. Leonard Dileo, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1831161710
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dileo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dileo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dileo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dileo has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dileo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dileo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dileo.
