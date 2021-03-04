Overview

Dr. Leonard Covello Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Community Hospital, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Covello Jr works at Leonard V Covello MD PC in Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.