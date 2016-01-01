Dr. Leonard Cetner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cetner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Cetner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leonard Cetner, MD is a dermatologist in West Bloomfield, MI. Dr. Cetner completed a residency at Detroit Receiving Hospital University Health Center. He currently practices at Associated Dermatologists and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Associated Dermatologists of West Bloomfield6330 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 120, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 855-3366
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Leonard Cetner, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Receiving Hospital University Health Center
- Swedish Medical Center
- Wayne State Univ Som
Admitting Hospitals
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cetner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cetner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cetner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cetner has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cetner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Cetner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cetner.
