Dr. Leonard Cerullo, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Leonard Cerullo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University.

Dr. Cerullo works at Pain Treatment Centers of Illinois in Chicago, IL with other offices in Vernon Hills, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Len Cerullo Method
    680 N Lake Shore Dr Ste 1428, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 442-0431
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    NorthShore Medical Group
    225 N Milwaukee Ave # 1500, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1440

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Acoustic Neuroma
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Acoustic Neuroma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Ependymoma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arterial Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lichen Simplex Chronicus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Syringomyelia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Pipefitters
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 03, 2019
    My brothers shunt is still in place without complications for 33 yrs! Thank you Dr. Cerullo !!!!!!!!!!! Jeri Tornincasa
    About Dr. Leonard Cerullo, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 52 years of experience
    • English, Italian
    • 1528033776
    Education & Certifications

    • Columbia U
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    • Chicago Wesley Memorial Hospital
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leonard Cerullo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cerullo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cerullo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cerullo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cerullo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cerullo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cerullo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cerullo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

