Dr. Leonard Cerullo, MD
Overview
Dr. Leonard Cerullo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University.
Locations
The Len Cerullo Method680 N Lake Shore Dr Ste 1428, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 442-0431Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
NorthShore Medical Group225 N Milwaukee Ave # 1500, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (847) 570-1440
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My brothers shunt is still in place without complications for 33 yrs! Thank you Dr. Cerullo !!!!!!!!!!! Jeri Tornincasa
About Dr. Leonard Cerullo, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 52 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1528033776
Education & Certifications
- Columbia U
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Chicago Wesley Memorial Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Cerullo speaks Italian.
