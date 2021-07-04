Dr. Leonard Cacioppo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cacioppo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Cacioppo, MD
Overview
Dr. Leonard Cacioppo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.
Locations
Hernando Eye Institute14543 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 596-4030
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Went to Dr C. for cataract surgery. He did an excellent job, went from foggy vision to crystal clear vision within weeks!!! Would recommend his services to everyone.
About Dr. Leonard Cacioppo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1932271095
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Boston Univ
- Ophthalmology
