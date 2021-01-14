Overview

Dr. Leonard Brzozowski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MCP Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.



Dr. Brzozowski works at Southwest General Med Group GS in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.