Overview

Dr. Leonard Brown, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE / PEKING UNION MEDICAL COLLEGE OF BEIJING and is affiliated with Sweetwater Hospital Association and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Brown works at Farragut ENT & Allergy in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Vertigo and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.