Overview

Dr. Leonard Brabson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Powell, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Brabson works at Tennova Heart - North in Powell, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.