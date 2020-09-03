Overview

Dr. Leonard Bley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Bley works at Dream Anesthesia P.c. in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.